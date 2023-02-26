STAAR Surgical to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAA opened at $57.33 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

