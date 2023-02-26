Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alight in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alight’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.
ALIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 32,243,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,129 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,931,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
