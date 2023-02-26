Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$9.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

