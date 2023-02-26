FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$228.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$216.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$210.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$199.70. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$222.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

