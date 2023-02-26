FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$228.00.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.