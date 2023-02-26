InterDigital, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

IDCC opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 602,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 33.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 89.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

InterDigital Company Profile



InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

