American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Hotel Income Properties REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A American Hotel Income Properties REIT Competitors 2329 12058 13421 309 2.42

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.09%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A American Hotel Income Properties REIT Competitors 13.17% 0.49% 2.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A 32.09 American Hotel Income Properties REIT Competitors $894.17 million $147.33 million 12.56

American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. American Hotel Income Properties REIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.8%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 154.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

American Hotel Income Properties REIT peers beat American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

