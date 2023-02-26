Critical Review: CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) versus Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and CannLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $192.31 million 0.15 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -0.45 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 2 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centogene and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 293.52%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than CannLabs.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -52.91% -188.60% -58.49% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Centogene has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Centogene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centogene beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

