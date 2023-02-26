Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

