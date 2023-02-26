Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SRAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group Company Profile

SRAD opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

