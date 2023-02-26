Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $40.22

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $43,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

