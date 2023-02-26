Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $44.90

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

