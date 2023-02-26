Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $12.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.21.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TWKS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

