Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $12.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.21.
TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
TWKS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
