Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $75.43

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicell Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

