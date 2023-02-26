Wedbush Comments on Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.74). The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.42) EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

