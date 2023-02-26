On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

