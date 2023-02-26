Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.44 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

