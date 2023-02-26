Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $11.04

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vipshop by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 565,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vipshop by 3,100.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.6 %

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.