Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

WIX stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 113.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

