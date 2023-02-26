Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Opera Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OPRA opened at $7.31 on Friday. Opera has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $827.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Opera Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.
Institutional Trading of Opera
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
