Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OPRA opened at $7.31 on Friday. Opera has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $827.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.