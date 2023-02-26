Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fisker Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of FSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Fisker has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker
Institutional Trading of Fisker
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
