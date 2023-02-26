Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of FSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Fisker has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

Institutional Trading of Fisker

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

