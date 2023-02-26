Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clarus Stock Down 3.7 %
CLAR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32.
Institutional Trading of Clarus
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.
See Also
