Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus Stock Down 3.7 %

CLAR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarus Company Profile

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

