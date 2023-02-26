Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

