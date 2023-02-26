MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

