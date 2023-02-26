Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IIPR stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $211.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

