VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VZIO opened at $9.63 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
