VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.63 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in VIZIO by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 252,579 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

