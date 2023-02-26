Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

