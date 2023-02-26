Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.