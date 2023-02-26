Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

