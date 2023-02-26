Sempra (SRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sempra to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.17 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

