Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

TELL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $879.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tellurian by 99.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,985,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

