Wedbush Weighs in on Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.