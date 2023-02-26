Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.