William Blair Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $123,089,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
