Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.