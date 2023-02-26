Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ) Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OLK opened at $22.13 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,594,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,737,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 628,296 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Stories

