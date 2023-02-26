America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for America’s Car-Mart’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $84.93 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,378,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading

