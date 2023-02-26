B. Riley Comments on CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $79.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317,865 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 241,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

