Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sapiens International Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sapiens International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 138,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 272,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

