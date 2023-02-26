Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

SAND stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after buying an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.