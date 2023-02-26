Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Reduced by Analyst

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

