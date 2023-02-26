Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Cormark (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

