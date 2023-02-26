Brokers Offer Predictions for Talkspace, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Talkspace in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Talkspace Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

