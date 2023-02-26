Walmart Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

