Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.