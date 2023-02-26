UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €106.92 ($113.74) on Thursday. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1-year high of €112.74 ($119.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

