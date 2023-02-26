Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.74. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a twelve month high of €113.50 ($120.74). The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

