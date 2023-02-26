Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sixt Stock

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €119.40 ($127.02) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 12-month high of €149.40 ($158.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

