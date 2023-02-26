Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €71.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR SAX opened at €52.25 ($55.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 52 week high of €69.10 ($73.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

