Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Issued By KeyCorp

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.