Brokers Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of HALO opened at $49.54 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

