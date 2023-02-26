Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

